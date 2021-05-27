Riyadh (dpa)

Al-Faisali won the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Football Cup for the first time in its history, after his impressive 3/2 victory over Al-Taawon in the final match of the competition.

Julio Tavares assumed the starring role in the meeting, after he scored three “hat-trick” goals for Al-Faisali, to lead him to the championship in his second appearance in the final match of the competition.

Al-Taawon initiated the scoring by Cameroon’s Linder Tawamba player in the 14th minute, but Tavares equalized for Al-Faisali in the 40th minute with a penalty kick.

Al-Taawun quickly returned to lead in the result, after Kaku scored the second goal in the 45th minute from a penalty kick, but Tavares returned to hit the net again, scoring the second goal for Al-Faisali in the 60th minute.

Despite the numerical shortfall that Al-Faisali suffered from after his player Mohamed Al-Nakhilan received a red card in the 83rd minute, Tavares continued his brilliance after scoring the coronation goal for Al-Annabi, in the third minute of the calculated time instead of lost for the second half, to prevent Al-Faisali from winning the championship for the second time in its history after Previously it was crowned 2019.