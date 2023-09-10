Al Ain (Al Ittihad)

Walid Al-Eryani topped the “First Evaluation” championship for shooting dishes from the “dirt” hole, which was organized by the Shooting Federation on the fields of the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club, in preparation for participation in the Asian Championship qualifying for the Olympics, which will be held in South Korea next October.

Al-Eryani achieved 120 out of 125 dishes, with a difference of 5 dishes from Butti Mejren Al-Kindi, who ranked second with 115 dishes, while Abdullah Bu Haliba came in third place with 114 dishes. Dalmuk Al Maktoum and Ahmed Al Hammadi “112 dishes”, Mubarak Al Mansouri “105 dishes”, Saif Mana Al Shamsi “103 dishes”, then Saeed Al Balushi “100 dishes”, Mishaal Al Bannai “99 dishes”, and Khaled Al Kaabi “95 dishes”.

Hassan Al Shehhi, Vice President of the Shooting Federation, praised the atmosphere of competition and attendance, stressing that the first evaluation, which was held over two days, and the evaluation scheduled to be held next week, is part of the strategy of monitoring performance, identifying digital levels, ensuring equal opportunities, good external representation in international competitions, and the general orientation. To achieve advanced positions in external participations.