His Excellency Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Derei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, stressed that the UAE has a long history of women’s empowerment issues since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, who believed in women’s capabilities and bet on them, with the support of his companion, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation..

His Excellency praised the efforts made to empower Emirati women, who served their country in various fields and assumed great responsibilities, which made their role bright and of clear impact..

This came during his speech at the opening session of the 35th International Conference of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, held in Cairo, under the title “The Role of Women in Building Awareness”.“

In his speech entitled “Awareness is the Core of Homeland Security,” Dr. Al-Durai stressed that women are the impregnable fortress against extremist movements, and have a fundamental role in conveying national identity to generations, and promoting the values ​​of moderation, tolerance, and education..

He pointed out that women, as the first school, are the foundation of education and morals, and are targeted by extremist groups because of their strength and strong determination..

Dr. Al-Durai explained that awareness of cultural privacy and adherence to national identity is a guarantee for conscious and responsible generations, stressing that women are the most worthy of performing this role..

He stressed the importance of addressing women’s issues such as education, work and holding positions, calling on institutions to take a civilized and strict stance to confront suspicions related to these issues, warning of the danger of social media platforms and digital worlds, which provide uncensored content..

He called for renewing religious discourse and opening wider areas for women’s participation in this field..

Al-Durai concluded by calling for building partnerships between Arab religious institutions and family and community institutions to achieve common goals and transfer successful experiences..