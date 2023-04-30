Riyadh (AFP)

The Saudi Al-Hilal, the “defending champion”, settled for a 1-1 draw with its guest, Urawa Red Diamonds, Japan, in the first leg of the AFC Champions League final, at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, and received a painful blow by expelling its top scorer, Salem Al-Dosari, who was absent from the return match in Saitama on the day May 6 next.

Al-Dosari opened the scoring for the landowners (13), while Shinzo Koroki equalized for the guests (53), before the winger was sent off four minutes before the end, for violent behavior, after Kane kicked Iwa after he was knocked to the ground by the latter (86).

Al-Dossary’s absence constitutes a strong blow to Al-Hilal, who holds the record for the number of titles “4” and is looking to consolidate his power, while Urawa wants a third title after 2007 and 2017.

More than a year after its launch, the final match of the 2022 edition was finally held. Urawa booked the final ticket about nine months ago, while the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the complications resulting from the “Covid-19” pandemic contributed to the holding of the final after more than a year. The start of the continental championship.

Al-Hilal coach, Argentine Ramon Diaz, said after the match: “Al-Hilal made a good start, but in the final matches, any mistake complicates matters. The match was strong, and Al-Hilal is able to win in Japan, and things are not completely over.”

He added, “We were the best in most of the match, but it appeared that the players had to rush and rush in order to score goals, and some factors affected the match, such as the expulsion that Salem Al-Dossary was subjected to, but another half remains in Japan, and we hope the fans support and not lose hope.”

In turn, Al-Hilal Brazilian defender Delgado said: “It is unfortunate that Salem Al-Dosari got a red card. The team fought to win and we tried to score goals and we did not succeed. There is still a second half in Japan.”

Al-Hilal showed its ability to compete continentally and even internationally, after finishing runner-up to Spanish Real Madrid “3-5” in the Club World Cup final last February, when it defeated Brazilian Flamengo, the South American champion.

Al-Azraq opened the scoring, after Delgado passed a cross crawling from the right side, bypassing all the players in front of the goal, and the goalkeeper failed to catch it, to reach Al-Dosari towards the second post, followed by a missile into the net, scoring his seventeenth goal in the AFC Champions League.

The guests equalized early in the second half, with a gift from the hosts, as the defender, returning from injury, Ali Al-Bulayhi, tried to cut a ball deep aimed at Koroki, which continued its way towards the goal and hit the crossbar, while Al-Maouf was trying to catch up with it, to prepare in front of Koroki to follow it from the middle of the area. In the net.

Al-Dossary was sent off before the end of the match, after he kicked Ken Iwa with his leg in response to being dropped to the ground by the latter, amid the disappointment of the hosts.

This is the third final between Al-Hilal and Urawa within six years, and the Japanese team was crowned in 2017 «1-1 and 1-0», when Diaz was coach of Al-Hilal in his first period, then the Saudi team returned the debt in the 2019 final «1-0 and 2-0». When he won his third title, before adding the fourth in 2021, at the expense of South Korean Pohang Steels 2-0.

This is the last edition of the Champions League in its current system, before the 2023-2024 season switched to “European time”, so that the competitions would start in August, before concluding in May of the following year.