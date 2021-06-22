Cairo (Etihad)

The Egyptian Opera House will host the international opera singer Farah Al-Dibani in her first concert in Egypt, at the Nafoura Theater in the Egyptian Opera Square tomorrow.

Farah Al-Dibani, winner of the Best Opera Singer Award in France, said that the concert is held under the title “A Journey to the Mediterranean” to serve as a bridge between Egyptian and French culture, where she will sing for the most famous Arab singers, such as: Mrs. Fairuz, Asmahan, and Dalida, in addition to famous opera pieces In French and Spanish with musical treatment and a new arrangement by the great musician Ahmed El Mougy, accompanied in this concert by the orchestra les cordes Croisées.

Metzo-soprano Farah Al-Dibani is the first Arab woman to win the Best Opera Singer award from the Paris Opera. She began her artistic career by participating in singing competitions in Germany, and at the same time she obtained a BA in architecture in Berlin and a BA in operatic singing, in addition to obtaining a master’s degree in operatic singing. Then she joined the troupe of rising opera singers at the Paris Opera, among four artists who joined her, and from 2011 to 2019 she was actually in the Paris Opera, and she sang through it in many countries of the world.

Farah Al-Dibani is also the first Egyptian and Arab girl to sing at the Paris Opera, and she won the Wagner Foundation award, after being chosen by the World of Opera magazine in Germany as the best young operatic talent, and she also received an honor from the Paris Opera in 2019, and then she was honored during a conference Youth in the New Administrative Capital, and also received the Hassan Kamy Award, and honors from Nile University.