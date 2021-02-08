Abdullah Amer (clothing)

“Al-Dhanna” by Hamid Saeed Al-Niyadi won the first major round of the first virgin remnants in the third day of the competitions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Festival of Camel Races and Camel Races – 2021, and was able to win the Cup of Firsts and the cash prize of one and a half million dirhams After I finished the set distance in a time of 7:42: 3 minutes, and in the second major half of the remnants of the crumpled, the appointment was with “Zafar” by Salem Saeed Manana Al-Ketbi to score the law of the game and snatch the rifle and a million dirhams after she finished the stages of the stroke in a time of 7: 43: 2 .

The competitions witnessed a large participation of camel owners from the country’s sons and their brothers from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the results of the third to fourteenth rounds were as follows: The rough round: “Al-Daraia” by Musa Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Musa at a time of 7:43: 0, the fourth round “Al-Shaheeniya” For Fahd Muhammad Abdullah Al-Tamimi at a time of 7: 46: 8, the fifth term «Al-Kashih» by Mansour Saif Khalfan Al-Suwaidi with a time of 7: 47: 7, the sixth term «departed» by Ali Abdullah Al-Fahidah Al-Marri at a time of 7: 46: 0, the seventh session «is on» »By Mubarak Khalfan Mubarak Al Shamsi, at a time of 7:44: 0, the eighth session« Hawayel »by Mane’ Ahmad Manea Al Amer with a time of 7: 47: 9, the ninth round «Nisnas» by Ahmad Abdullah Faris al-Derai at a time of 7: 46: 1, the tenth session “Hamloul” by Salem Abdul Hadi Saleh Al-Marri with a time of 7:41: 3, the 11th “success” set by Hamid Mubarak Musallam Al-Mansouri at a time of 7: 51: 0, and the 12th “Al-Anoud” by Muhammad Ateeq Zaitoun Al-Muhairi at a time of 7:48: 0 The 13th round is a “tribulation” for the successor to Salem Hamdan Al-Mansouri, at a time of 7: 53: 3, and in the last round of the evening session, the date was with “Samha” by Muhammad Salem Thalloub Al-Darii, she achieved first place and the law after she finished The season of the race at a time of 4: 56: 7, and all the winners of the sets from the third to the fourteenth received cash prizes amounting to 150 thousand dirhams.

“Khatira” for Abdullah Obaid Al Ketbi won the first rounds of the morning period for Al-Lakia after it finished the 5 km half distance at a time of 4:37: 7, and in the second half, “Sulaymaniyah” for Omar Saeed Al-Ketbi fought on a date with the first place and the law of the game after he The stages of the race were cut at a time of 7: 39: 1, and in the third game and the challenge of Al-Jadaan, “Sarab” of Muhammad Khamis Musabah bin Badr defeated his rivals, achieving the first places with a time of 6: 7: 36, and in the fourth round, “Al-Shamali” flew to Nai’e Rashid in Shawi Al-Ghafli with The first place at a time of 7: 28: 7, and the results of the remaining rounds came to 30 as follows: The fifth round “Al-Anoud” by Abdullah Matar Hamad Amira Al Shamsi at a time of 7: 35: 2, the sixth round “Kahl” by Saeed Abdul Rahman Saeed Al-Nasiri at a time of 7:35 3: The seventh term “Al Hakim” by Saeed Khalifa Saeed Al Khaili with a time of 7:35: 7, the eighth “Al Bariq” stage by Ahmad Harran Bin Humaidan Al Falasi with a time of 7: 38: 7, the ninth round “Spinning” by Abdullah Talib Muhammad Shuraim Al Marri 7: 35: 7, the tenth term “Shakra” by Muhammad Ateeq bin Zaitoun Al-Muhairi, with a time of 7: 41: 8, and the 11th round “Nasi” by Adnan Suleiman Nasser Al-Rashidi with a time of 7: 35: 9, The 12th round “Adham” by Ahmad Muhammad Muslim Al-Minhali at a time of 7: 36: 0, the 13th “Faweed” by Ali Musabah Ali Al-Mansouri with a time of 7: 42: 0, and the 14th round “modesty” by Ahmed Hamed Al-Habrut Al-Deri at a time of 7: 39: 1, the 15th round “Selhoud” by Ali Salem Ali al-Dari, with a time of 7:39: 1, the 16th “accompanied” by Rashid Saeed Manana al-Kutbi at a time of 7: 31: 2, the 17th round “Bashayer” by Salem Saeed Manana Al-Kutbi With a time of 7:42: 7, the 18th round “Nouda” in favor of Abdul Hadi Saleh Al-Marri with a time of 7: 37: 9, the 19th round “Mirage” by Khaled Saeed Brooke Al-Hamiri with a time of 7: 39: 3, the 20 round of “Bahr” For Rashid Muhammad Saeed Muroushid at a time of 7:40:4, the 21st game “Al-Dhabi” by Salem Muhammad Deaifis Al Shamsi, with a time of 4:42:42, and the 22nd “Hema” set by Muhammad Saeed in Al-Kakila Al-Ameri at a time of 7:39: 5, the first half. 23 “Aounak” by Bakhit Nasser in Nubian Al-Amiri at a time of 7:41: 0, the 24th round “Najd” by Saif Moqbel Saif Al-Jahafi with a time of 7: 38: 3, and the 25th round “platform” by Hamad Saif Faleh Al-Shamsi, at a time of 7:38: 2, the 26th “The Dyeb” by Atef Attia Hasan Al-Qurashi with a time of 6:48:48, the 27th “Shaheen” by Muslim Salem Thalloub Al-Deri b A time of 7: 47: 7, the 28th round “Sarab” by Muhammad Salem Saeed Al-Deri with a time of 7:43: 3, the 29 round of “Mazyar” by Saeed Qanazil Hamrour Al-Ameri with a time of 7: 45: 4, and in the last round of the Al-Lakaya group was The appointment with “Al-Fayza” by Salim Muslim Qanzool Al-Ameri achieved first place with a time of 6: 50: 7.