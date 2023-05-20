A campaign carried out by Al Dhaid Municipality on farms to ensure that their owners follow the decisions regarding the use of agricultural lands resulted in the monitoring of 23 violations, which varied between factories, workshops, storage areas, warehouses, buildings, unlicensed rest houses, and the use of farms for purposes other than those designated for them.

The director of the municipality of Al Dhaid, Ali Musabah Al Tunaiji, stated that the municipality has adopted the project of the agricultural register for each farm, as it will record all farm data, coordinates of their locations, agricultural and animal activities, and the type and areas of buildings, and will monitor developments in the field and through aerial photography at close intervals. Listing the agricultural and animal activities that can be carried out in these farms, and there will be licenses to practice additional activity with regard to local chicken farms and animal breeding farms for the sake of health control and to preserve the health and safety of citizens and residents.

He explained that the municipality managed to raid a farm completely converted into an industrial site and a warehouse for storing household waste, furniture and industrial equipment, and after fulfilling all warnings related to land use, the municipality entered the site and removed the violations.

Al-Tunaiji confirmed that the municipality is in the process of completing its campaigns to detect farm violations in order to ensure the implementation of laws and legislation that would oblige citizens to make optimal use of the goals that were allocated for it. agriculture and reduce agricultural land.

Al-Tunaiji called on the owners and owners of farms in violation of the law to expedite the rectification of the conditions of their farms in accordance with the requirements of the laws followed in the Emirate of Sharjah, stressing that converting farms to sites to benefit from them commercially or industrially is contrary to the regulations and decisions of the Emirate.