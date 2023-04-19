The Municipality of Al Dhaid has mobilized all its efforts to complete its readiness to receive Eid Al Fitr, as it has intensified many campaigns and inspection visits with the aim of ensuring the provision of services in accordance with the obligations and conditions of the municipality and in a way that guarantees the public health of community members.

The tours included inspecting the market complex, shops, roasteries, laundries, and men’s and women’s salons, to ensure their compliance with municipal standards and conditions, and to ensure the provision of the best and finest services to the residents and visitors of the city of Al Dhaid.

The General Services Department and the Environmental Services Department also took the initiative to prepare (6) prayer rooms for Eid, distributed over the outskirts and neighborhoods of Al Dhaid.

The Public Services Department finished decorating the city’s entrances, public streets and roundabouts with the aim of rejoicing in the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, bringing joy and happiness to the residents of the city’s visitors, and giving an aesthetic view of the city.

With regard to the markets, the Markets Control Division has intensified control over all shops to ensure the quality of the materials offered, as well as inspection of commodity prices to prevent manipulation. The doors of the market complex will be open on Eid days from 7 am to 11 pm.

In turn, the Operations Department of the municipality indicated that the city’s parks will open their doors to their visitors from families, individuals and visitors throughout the Eid days from 4 until 12 pm for all parks, stressing that the municipality is ready to receive observations, complaints or requests for emergency assistance from the public by contacting the following number 993 or 068020993 To the Operations Department or Makhawi Shamma Service for Fazaa 24 hours a day, throughout the days of Eid Al-Fitr.