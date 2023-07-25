The Organizing Committee of the “Al Dhaid Dates Festival”, organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, announced the details of the festival’s competitions in its seventh session, which will be held from 27 to 30 July at the Al Dhaid Expo Centre, explaining the dates of auctions and competitions for various items, the value and number of prizes, their criteria and conditions.

The committee indicated that the festival includes many competitions for which prizes amounting to more than one million dirhams have been allocated, which will be distributed to 130 winners of the main festival competitions, namely, the date competition, the largest apple competition, the lemon competition, the red fig competition, the Al-Hasil date competition, and the most beautiful date competition for women only. The value of prizes ranges between 1000 and 25 thousand dirhams.

The committee stated that the first day of the festival witnessed the launch of the competition of the fresh dates of Al-Khunaizi, the competition of the largest Aadj Barhi and the Khasab of 40 kg and above, and 50 kg for other items.

The general coordinator of the festival, Muhammad Musabah al-Tunaiji, confirmed that the committee had received many inquiries from farmers and palm owners in order to learn about the details and conditions of the competitions, which embodies the pioneering position enjoyed by the event as one of the most important heritage and economic events at the state level, which plays a major role in supporting the cultivation of dates and improving the quality of the local product, especially in light of the diversity of events and competitions that are launched and developed in each session. In addition to the participation of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence in the festival, which is considered one of the most important awards aimed at honoring farmers, stimulating agricultural innovation, and encouraging the adoption of best agricultural practices.

For his part, Head of the Festival’s Sorting and Evaluation Committee, Rashid Muhair Al Ketbi, indicated that this year the “Al Dhaid Dates Festival” witnesses the participation of hundreds of palm farmers at the state level, who will compete for many valuable prizes that are directed towards encouraging palm farm owners to take an interest in developing palm cultivation. His farm, with the need to show documents when applying for registration and visiting some farms. In order to participate in the most beautiful fairy tale competition for women aged 25 years and over, the fairy tale must be handmade and locally made from palm fronds and fine dates.

The organizing committee of the festival determined the specifications of the dates and the criteria for the competitions, including that the dates should be in the appropriate stage of maturity, and that one entry should not include more than one variety within the categories of the specific variety, and that the dates should be free from insect infestations, dead insects, eggs, larvae or excrement, and any apparent defects or abnormal smell or taste or be marred by traces of mineral or sand such as scars, and that the size of the dates is appropriate and does not contain incomplete fruits, and the weight of the participating dates is not less than 3 kg without the superstition in the individual items.

The festival, which will open its doors to visitors next Thursday from five in the evening until ten in the evening, and on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from eight in the morning until ten in the evening, will feature a bouquet of economic and commercial events and activities, performances by folklore bands, competitions and various cultural programs to introduce palm trees and their various varieties and types.