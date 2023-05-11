italy (wam)

Rashid Al Dhaheri, Formula 4 driver, completed the second round of the Italian F4 Championship.

Al Dhaheri, 15, who competed last week in his second race through the most difficult series of world races in the Formula 4 championship in Misano, Italy, achieved a large number of points on board his car belonging to the Prima team, which is supported by its main sponsors, Huawei, Bank First Abu Dhabi and Yas Heat.

And from the podium, the Emirati champion celebrated the youngest driver on the track, and only two days after testing his Tatus car for the “Formula-4” race on one of the most difficult racetracks in the world, near Rimini in Italy.

Al Dhaheri showed a good performance, qualifying ninth in the overall standings for the first and second races, and then finishing eighth in starting in the third race in the final qualifiers, competing with 22 other drivers, less than one second behind the race leader, and less than four-tenths of a second separating the top ten. in the race.

Al Dhaheri said: During the race, the weather was great for us to do what we love. Racing again, like Imola, was another race for learning, assimilation, self-development, and discovering new ways to move towards achieving strong results.

He added, “Formula-4” races are completely different from karting races, but every time I enter the circuit, I feel as if I am in my favorite place.

Al Dhaheri said: “I am very proud of the Prima Racing team and the work we have been able to do together. We have two weeks to process and learn the lessons from Misano, and we will push forward all the time to get better results.”