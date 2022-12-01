Guadalajara (Union)
The activities of Sharjah, the guest of the Guadalajara International Book Fair, opened a dialogue window to read the current Mexican film industry and its Emirati counterpart, during a discussion session that hosted writer and filmmaker Nasser Al Dhaheri and Mexican filmmaker Samuel Kishi, to talk about the challenges facing cinema in both countries, and the impact of technology on the reality of film production. And the changes imposed by global media platforms such as Netflix.
Water biography
The session, which was moderated by writer Estrella Ariza, Nasser Al-Dhaheri, started by talking about his experience in producing his first feature-length documentary film, entitled “The Biography of Water… Palms… and People,” where he revealed that the film was the result of a question about the roots of the UAE and its society? Explaining that he went on a long research experiment with the help of a team of Dutch filmmakers, to trace the deep dimension of the Emiratis thousands of years ago, as it showed the original relationship that brought together those who passed through the Emirates with water and palm trees, so he documented this biography with the image and the stories of the people and their memory.
Al Dhaheri explained that the challenges of cinema in the UAE are the challenges of cinema everywhere, and it does not face commercial films, but rather stands in front of independent cinema, as its audience is elite, and it does not find financial support for its production, indicating that 90% of films are in cinemas. In the UAE, it is American films, and the rest is divided into English and Arabic films.
Al-Dhaheri stopped at the impact of technology on filmmakers in the world, saying: “The film industry was previously very expensive and could not bear error. Virtual reality technologies also opened the opportunity for filmmakers to bypass the exorbitant costs of building filming locations, and be content with virtual reality.
Commercial films dominate
For his part, Samuel talked about his experience in the film industry by recalling the story of one of the films he worked on, through which he succeeded in reaching participation in the Berlin Film Festival, but he was surprised that all screens were booked and there was no opportunity for him to show his film, as commercial films were dominant. And the tyrant, and there was no opportunity to show an independent film produced by him.
Samuel confirmed what Al-Dhaheri went to about the dominance of American commercial films over international theaters, saying: “93% of the cinema that is shown in Mexico is American commercial films, and 6% are Mexican films, while only 1% is for foreign films, and this is what makes us face a reality.” Saab has no place for the film that invites the audience to think or search, as everything that offers easy commercial films resembles fast food.
#Dhaheri #Kishi #review #reality #cinema #Emirates #Mexico
