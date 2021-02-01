Dubai (Al-Ittihad) – Al Dhafra team shined to win four runs, including the symbolic run in the Gir Shaheen category – Al-Shuyoukh in the third day of the Al-Talwah Al-Talwah Pride of Generations Championship, organized by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for the Revival of Heritage in Al-Ruwaiya in Dubai. Falconry this season.

Al-Dhafra team won first place in the Gir Shaheen Farkh Al Ramz race, in the S-92 race at 17,321 seconds, followed by the F3 team in the Bird (3) at 17,455 seconds, and third in Al-Dhafra, in the S81, at 17,507 seconds.

Al Dhafra completed his supremacy by reaping the “Al Ramz” double, by winning the stroke of Gir Shaheen Jernas Al Ramz, with the bird “S26” at a time of 17.347 seconds, and the “F3” team came in second and third places in the bird “3” with a time of 17.494 seconds, and Al Tayer “A2” in 17.547 seconds. .

Al-Dhafra continued his brilliance by winning the third round, after winning the main stroke of Gir Shaheen Farkh, with the bird “S 82” in 17,875 seconds, followed by the “F3” team in second place in the bird “15” at 18,064 seconds, and the third by the Baynunah team in the bird “S39” at a time of 18,089 a second.

The “F3” team won the main game of Gir Shaheen Jarnas, with the bird “token” at a time of 18,312 seconds, and the team at Al Dhafra came second in the bird “85” at a time of 18,315 seconds, and in the third “F3” in the bird “present” at a time of 18,398 seconds.

Al Dhafra returned to reap his fourth victories, by winning the game of Gir Shaheen Farkh Al-Kashik, with the bird “S40” at a time of 18,254 seconds, followed by “F3” with the bird “hopping” at a time of 18,414 seconds, and the third of the Al Dhafra in the bird “S 44” at a time of 18,799 seconds.

The tournament continues today, with 10 runs for the Gir category, followed by Farkh and Gernas for Sheikhs and General Malak, with 5 runs for each category, which are: Fark Ramz, Jernas Ramz, Main Chick, Jernas Main, Cash Chick.