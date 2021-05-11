Ihab Al-Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

The residents of Al Mirfa city praised the continuous efforts of the wise leadership to support the citizen and provide him with a decent life, stressing that the launch of the “Al Mughaira” project in the port city will achieve a great qualitative leap in the standard of living of the population inside the city and contribute to increasing growth and prosperity within a continuous series of projects and initiatives that lead to Development and development of the region.

Ahmed Hussein, a resident of Al Mirfa city, confirms that the wise leadership is accustomed to surprise the people on various occasions with many decisions and initiatives that please the citizen, bring joy and happiness to the residents and add more happiness to the people, explaining that the residential port project is one of the projects that support family and family stability and contribute In achieving a great qualitative leap in the port city, and these projects reflect the extent of our wise leadership’s interest in citizens and providing everything that brings them happiness and prosperity, pointing out that these projects contribute to strengthening the economic and social movement in Al Dhafra region It meets the residents’ needs in terms of services and facilities in accordance with the highest safety and security standards.

Youssef Sultan, a resident of the port, points out that the joy of the Eid has doubled among the city’s residents due to the residential port project, which embodies the vision of the wise leadership towards providing sustainable infrastructure in accordance with the best international standards, which aims to provide a decent living for citizens, and to secure family stability for them by providing the best housing services to citizens. In a way that enhances the stability of the individual and society, and contributes to raising the standard of living of the Emirati family.

Othman Abdel Rahman, a resident of the port city, confirms that the instructions His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “May God protect him” and support His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, And follow up His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan Ruler’s representative in Al Dhafra region It contributed to achieving a comprehensive renaissance in PterygiumAnd that the launch of the residential port project comes within the framework of many projects and initiatives that are always in the interest of the people of the nation, and keep pace with their aspirations and hopes in a way that guarantees them stability, prosperity and decent living in a suitable housing that provides a decent and stable life for all the people of the country, and in a way that achieves their active participation in the process of renaissance, development and progress that they are witnessing The state. Abdul Rahman Ahmed Al Hammadi appreciated the continuous efforts made by our wise leadership to provide a decent life for citizens and advance them in all fields, stressing that the housing projects witnessed by Al Dhafra region From time to time, it reflects the citizen’s standing in the thought and sentiment of our leadership and the extent of our leadership’s keenness to provide suitable housing for citizens.

Al-Hammadi pointed out that the port city has witnessed a great renaissance over the past years and that the multiple projects that it witnesses from time to time have achieved a great qualitative shift for the population and provided them with an integrated city services, which doubles the responsibility of citizens towards their homeland and their leadership to return the favor with more work and diligence to raise the dear homeland. .

Strategic location

The city of Al Mirfa is located on the coast of the Arabian Gulf, west of Abu Dhabi, and was in the past a designated area for the gathering of fishermen, and a gathering center for diving teams to sail through it towards diving and fishing trips, and it has remained attached to its identity and heritage over the years and its people are currently famous for fishing.

And it witnessed a modern urban renaissance and various projects over the past years that contributed to providing the elements of a decent living for the residents of the region and made a quantum leap at the level of infrastructure, roads, facilities and services that meet the aspirations and needs of the population.

Al Mirfa is characterized by being a residential and tourist center that is predominantly calm and serene. Al Mirfa beach is considered the best place for tourist attraction with its soft white sand that extends into the sea. This beach is one of the most beautiful destinations in Abu Dhabi and annually hosts the Al Dhafra Water Sports Festival, which is considered the most prominent sporting event in the city. Al Dhafra regionIt is the favorite place for visitors who are looking for the opportunity to enjoy a quiet atmosphere and is located near a small town, where they can buy camping supplies or snacks and games to spend fun times at the beach. The harbor is also distinguished by the fact that most of its area is built on high land, which provides visitors with stunning views of the clear waterfront and fun times for them when passing dolphins, turtles, and other forms of marine life.