Al Dhafra withdrew from facing its guest Al Wasl in the tenth round of the “second round” of the men’s volleyball league, which was to be held yesterday evening, to record the first withdrawal in the current season 2020-2021, after two matches in the first round were postponed, according to the precautionary protocol. Corona virus applied in plane stadiums.

The start of the tenth round saw Baniyas continue flying at the top of the league, beating its “fourth” guest Hatta 3-1, which is Al Samawi’s ninth victory in the league.

Al-Jazeera launched the “course correction” stage under the new technical leadership of his coach, Argentine coach Jorge Elguita (51 years), and the latter led “Abu Dhabi’s pride” to achieve an important victory at the expense of its fifth guest, Ajman, with a score of 3-1.

Elguita took over the coaching of Al Jazeera, succeeding former Serbian Dragan, who led “Abu Dhabi’s pride” to the Vice President’s Cup final at the start of the current season, before the results fell at the league level, to finish eighth at the end of the first round with 7 points.

The first stage of the volleyball league is played with a two-round league system to determine the ranking of the teams from the first to the tenth, while the first four-place holders qualify for the second phase, the “playoff”. Elimination matches in the “Playoff” from 16th to 30th March.