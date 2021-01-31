Ihab Al-Rifai (Al Dhafra Region) –

A number of Al Dhafra region residents emphasized that the commitment to obtain vaccinations for the Coronavirus is a national responsibility that everyone must adhere to in order to protect the individual and society from the threat of the outbreak of the Covid 19 virus.

Ahmed Saif explained that the UAE was one of the first countries in the world that was keen to provide the Corona vaccine in front of all citizens and residents for free, but also provided all the necessary facilities to obtain vaccination with the utmost ease, which is calculated for the wise leadership that spares no effort to achieve the nation’s progress and prosperity and security and prosperity For everyone.

Abdullah Al Hammadi said that the vaccination in Al Dhafra region takes only a few minutes from the moment the references arrive until the completion of the vaccination process, and this is what happened with him, stressing that everyone was keen to get the vaccine to preserve the health of everyone.

Hassan Omar indicates that he was late for some time in getting the vaccine when he was feeling a cold attack and preferred to wait until the end of the disease and recovered completely from it, and then he hurried to go to one of the vaccination sites, which are many and available in more than one site, and he got the first dose and waiting for the second dose.

Amina Hassan, a housewife, believes that she was keen to obtain vaccination for the sake of her and her family’s safety, explaining that the vaccination gives more safety, confidence and reassurance to the individuals who obtain it, unlike her condition before vaccination, as she suffers from anxiety in all her dealings and actions outside the home for fear that she will transmit the virus to Her family members, but now she feels more safe and reassured, especially since she has now received the second dose of the vaccine.

Amir Khan, a resident, believes that he was keen to reach the vaccination site with his colleagues at work and that everyone was keen to vaccinate in order to protect against the spread of the Corona virus. Although there were many of them, he said, along with his colleagues, the vaccination process did not take only a short time inside the center. He called on everyone to speed up getting vaccinated so that the virus is eliminated.