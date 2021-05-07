Ihab Al-Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

A large number of Al Dhafra region residents confirmed that adherence to precautionary and preventive measures is to immunize society and individuals, and contribute effectively to eradicating the disease and limiting the spread of the Coronavirus, especially in light of the challenges that the world faces due to the increasing number of HIV infections.

Dr. Qadria Muhammad affirms that adherence to preventive and precautionary measures is not an option, but it has become a societal imperative that individuals must adhere to to ensure the security and safety of the complex and work to eliminate the virus, by limiting its spread, besieging it and eliminating it, and all this will not happen without full compliance with all measures. The precautionary and preventive measures that are alerted and announced by the competent and concerned authorities, explaining that the lack of commitment of some individuals and their negligence in implementing the precautionary measures contributes to limiting the efforts made to eradicate the virus, which our rational government undertakes to eradicate the virus and return life to normal again after Achieve complete and proper community immunity.

Salem Hamad Al-Mansouri called for strict measures against non-compliant individuals, because failure to comply harms others, including those who are obligated, stressing that individual actions and complacency by some members of society can hinder the efforts of health authorities in the country, despite their tremendous work to eliminate the virus and limit its spread. .

Saif Al Mazrouei considered that adhering to precautionary and preventive measures is a duty for everyone to adhere to to ensure the speedy eradication of the virus, and the return to normal life again, especially since the state has made great strides in protecting society, through the various measures, programs and initiatives it takes in the face of the Coronavirus. . Hijazi Muhammad pointed out that the negligence of some in adhering to the precautionary measures harms all the individuals around him, even if they are committed, so all individuals must adhere to all the preventive measures set by the competent authorities, in order to ensure the safety of the individual and society.

He added that he is always keen to adhere to all precautionary instructions, whether through physical spacing within governmental and non-governmental departments and institutions, as well as commercial centers and shops, in addition to his commitment to wearing a mask and gloves from the moment he leaves the house until his return, in order to ensure that his family is protected from any injury or infection.

following the rules

Ashraf Qarni believes that vaccination, adherence to precautionary and preventive measures, and the collaboration of all community members through strict adherence to procedures and following instructions, contribute effectively to eradicating the virus, reducing its severity and returning life to normal again. He pointed out that the competent authorities do not hesitate to confront individuals who are not committed to ensuring the protection of society and individuals, but the commitment must come from within the person, through his belief and conviction of the seriousness of non-compliance and not fear of punishment, and therefore the results will be more effective, and thus can be eliminated Virus with ease.