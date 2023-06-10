Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The “Al Dhafra” loader, owned by His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Emirates Media Council, and led by Noukhatha Marwan Abdullah Al Marzouqi, was crowned champion of the “Abu Al Abyad” race for the 60-foot sailing bearings, the third round of this category, which is the final race of the season, which It was organized by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

The “Al Dhafra” crew, the champion of the race, won 240,000 dirhams as a financial prize for the first-place finisher.

And in the second place came “Muhajir” owned by His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and led by the captain Majed Ahmed Khadim Al Muhairi, and he won 210 thousand dirhams, and came in the third place “Shaheen” owned by Hamdan Saeed Al Harbi, and led by the captain Khalifa Abed Al Marri, and he won 200 thousand dirhams, and all the first three teams got a car in addition to the financial prizes.

100 loaders participated in the heritage epic, and the race was held for a distance of 30 nautical miles, with participation from all parts of the country. The club has two races for this class this season.

The race started from the heights of Abu Al-Abyad Island towards the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, where the first-place owners were crowned. With an exciting struggle with the waves and at high speed, she painted a wonderful painting about the nature of the ancestors and fathers’ journeys in the past, which roamed the seas.

The race witnessed an exciting competition between the participating bearings from the starting point to the finish line, and a number of them exchanged the lead, so that the decision was made after two hours of sailing in the last miles, so that the “Al Dhafra” loader led the scene brilliantly by choosing the appropriate path that led him to the finish line first and smoothly, in the middle Encouraging and supporting followers.

The winners were honored at the end, Salem Al-Rumaithi, General Manager of the Club, Majid Ateeq Al-Muhairi, Director of the Marine Sports Department and Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Races, Youssef Al-Zaabi, Director of the Support Services Department at the Club, Khalifa Al-Rumaithi, Head of the Heritage Racing Department, and Khalifa Al-Suwaidi, President of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Academy.

For his part, Salem Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, appreciated the wise leadership’s unlimited support for traditional and marine sports in particular, and the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, for consolidating their deep meanings in the hearts of new generations, and thanked His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Representative of the Ruler in Al Dhafra Region,

Salem Al-Rumaithi congratulated the winners, and expressed his happiness at the distinguished success achieved by the Abu Al-Abyad race, through the great participation of the bearings, and the strong competition between them during all stages, as well as the presence of followers on all the beaches of the areas he passed through, and then to the Abu Dhabi Corniche, to complete the wonderful picture of the round race. The third for the 60-foot class bearings, and the end of the heritage racing season.

He said: It is an exceptional day that lovers of heritage racing lived with great happiness with the Abu Al-Abyad race, which carried all the indications and details of the passion of the captains and sailors for this category, which is the highest with its large bearings, long distances, and valuable prizes.

Salem Al-Rumaithi thanked all the participants and followers for their cooperation, and praised the efforts of the various official and concerned authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for their cooperation and support for the event. He also thanked the organizing committee for its dedication and sincerity in order to bring the race to the highest levels of success, and to be an icon for the end of a wonderful season, in the best way.