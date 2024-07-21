Through its pavilion at the 20th Liwa Date Festival, Al Dhafra Hospitals is providing an educational and awareness-raising role for the public about the importance of practices that must be followed for a sustainable healthy life.

Participation in the festival, which is organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and concludes on July 28, comes within the framework of the community and service role of Al Dhafra Hospitals in providing healthcare, as it provides vital signs measurement services to festival visitors through its pavilion, to check blood pressure and sugar, and to raise awareness of the importance of periodic examination.

The Healthy Nutrition Awareness Department provides visitors with advice based on their health needs about the right healthy food for them.

The pavilion includes a telemedicine section, which explains the telemedicine service that connects patients in remote areas via video chats with doctors available in all hospitals in the Western Region to conduct interviews instead of traveling long distances to obtain medical advice.

The pavilion also provides visitors with educational brochures from the National Rehabilitation Center, including those dealing with basic parenting skills for parents and advice that should be followed in order to protect children from harmful behaviors. There are also brochures that address awareness of the dangers of narcotic substances, the destructive effects of their different types, ways to treat them, how to deal with their withdrawal symptoms, their psychological and social effects, the dangers of alcohol and its treatment, addiction treatment, and the role of the family in recovery from it.