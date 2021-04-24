Ihab Al-Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

Statistics from Al Dhafra Hospitals, affiliated to the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), revealed the success of its plan to provide medicine to the needy patients in their homes during the Corona pandemic, as more than 12,000 patients benefited during the past year from the service launched by Al Dhafra Hospitals during the month of April of last year. To facilitate the access of patients to their therapeutic drug needs without the need to come to hospitals, especially in light of the precautionary and preventive measures taken by Al Dhafra Hospitals to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The initiative has achieved great success in preventing patients from accumulating in hospitals, and has saved time and effort for patients, especially those with chronic diseases and cases that require access to medication for long periods of time without interruption.

A large number of patients praised the initiative, which greatly contributed to relieving their burden and making it easier for them to see a doctor to obtain the medications prescribed for them, especially heart, cholesterol, diabetes and other drugs that the patient adheres to for long periods, appreciating the efforts of those in charge of the initiative to reduce and facilitate the patients. Of the residents of the Al Dhafra region.

It is noteworthy that the mechanism of dispensing medicines is divided into two parts, the first: patients who dispense multiple medicines and who need continuous medicines for a period of 3 months, as the system inside the hospital delivers those medicines on a monthly basis to the patient at least two days before the end of the month, and the second part: patients who have discharged Medicines are given to them by telemedicine, where the doctor writes the prescription, and immediately the pharmacy reviews the prescription, identifies the drugs, and delivers it to the patient’s home.

Hamad Khamis Al Mansoori, Executive Director of Al Dhafra Hospitals, confirmed that the service comes within the framework of ensuring the provision of all medical and therapeutic services that meet the needs of the population in the various cities of the Al Dhafra region, and contribute to relieving them and providing their requirements, explaining that the service came to facilitate the patients’ access to their medicines. Especially the elderly and people with chronic diseases

People of determination, and coincided with the spread of the new Corona pandemic (Covid-19), which calls for adherence to precautionary and preventive measures.

Al Mansoori added that Al Dhafra hospitals are distinguished from the rest of the hospitals by delivering all medicines to the homes of the beneficiaries, including the controlled medicines, after obtaining the approval of the Health Department, where the patient’s needs of medicines are delivered by a specialist pharmacist by Al Dhafra Hospitals, and he goes to the patient’s home to deliver his medicines. Assessed.