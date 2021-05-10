Ihab Al-Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

The Al Dhafra Hospitals Department of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announced the working hours in all its health and treatment centers in Madinat Zayed, Ghayathi, Al Silaa, Delma Island, Al Mirfa and Liwa, during Eid Al Fitr, in order to facilitate access to services for clients, and to ensure access to the highest level. From therapeutic services during the Eid vacation. The new appointments, which have been decided to implement, starting from the first day of Eid al-Fitr until the end of the days of Eid, include the continuation of work in all emergency departments within hospitals over a period of 24 hours and seven days a week, as well as the clinic of influenza-like diseases at Madinat Zayed Hospital, while the amendment is being made. The appointments of the Covid-19 clinic at Madinat Zayed Hospital from work from eight in the morning until eight in the evening, and for the survey and vaccination centers of vehicles and other centers, work in them is from twelve noon until eight in the evening, which is the same working hours in the fever clinic in the industrial city of Madinah Zayed, while the opening hours in the Center for Decoding Hours in the Madinat Zayed wedding hall are from 8 am to 8 pm Al Dhafra Hospitals Administration also decided to stop work at the vaccination centers in the councils, as well as the vaccination center in the Madinat Zayed wedding hall during the blessed Eid Al Fitr.