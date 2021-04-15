Ihab Al-Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

The Department of Al Dhafra Hospitals, affiliated to the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), announced the amendment of working hours in its various clinics and health centers during the month of Ramadan, in line with the atmosphere of the holy month and to ensure the provision of the best level of treatment services to the residents of the Al Dhafra region.

The Al Dhafra Hospitals Department decided to change the working hours in all clinics at Madinat Zayed Hospital, Ghayathi, Al Sila’a, Delma Island, Al Mirfa and Liwa to work from nine in the morning until three in the afternoon for a period of 5 days, provided that Fridays and Saturdays of each week are vacation, while work continues in the emergency department inside those hospitals on 24 hours a day, all days of the week.

The working hours at Al Dhafra Family Medicine are in two periods, the first period from nine o’clock in the morning until three o’clock in the afternoon, and the second period from nine o’clock in the evening until one after midnight.

The work hours in the survey centers and places of vaccinations and vaccinations have also been modified, as work in the survey and vaccination centers starts from the vehicle from ten in the morning until one in the afternoon and from nine in the evening until one after midnight, all days of the week, noting that there is no morning shift. On Friday, the appointments of the vaccination center in the wedding hall of Madinat Zayed shall be in two periods, from ten in the morning until one in the afternoon and from nine in the evening until one after midnight throughout the week, noting that there is no morning shift on Friday.

Work continues in the flu-like disease clinics around the clock, seven days a week, and for the fever clinic in the industrial area, the working hours will be from ten in the morning until one in the afternoon and from nine in the evening until one after midnight for a period of 6 days, provided that it is Friday. Only is rest. Likewise, work will take place in the “Covid-19” clinic at Madinat Zayed Hospital over a period of 6 days, and only Friday is the vacation. Work will be in two periods, the first from ten o’clock until one in the afternoon and the second period from nine o’clock in the evening until one o’clock in the evening. .