Al Dhafra (WAM)

The curtain falls tomorrow, Saturday, on the activities of the first edition of the Al Dhafra Arabian Horse Championship, which was launched last Tuesday at Al Mirfa Corniche, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Presidential Affairs, President of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, and under the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Society.

Yesterday, in the third day of the championship, the qualifying rounds witnessed exciting and interesting competitions, and the mare “Amista Al Jadi” by Muhammad Ahmad Abdul Latif Al Ali started the activities by winning first place in the category of mares 7 years and above “B”, and scored 91.88 points.

Then began the foals category at the age of one year, and “Marj Al Faris” by Ibrahim Muhammad Ibrahim Al Hammadi led the “A” division with 91.75 points, and “ILR Challenge” for Muhammad Yusef Muhammad Al Rasheed won first place in the section “B” for the foals, age of one year. , And scored 92.25 points.

“AS Al-Zarb” by Sumaya Hussein Muhammad Abbas, the division for the age group of foals, won 91.63 points, while “Mayad H” by Haitham bin Farish al-Kindi won the top of section “D”, the last round of the Sunnis, and got 91.75 points.

“Rawan Al-Hawajer” in favor of Bin Hofan Al-Mansouri took the lead in section A, the first round of the two-year-old foals category, and scored 92.38 points, and scored “S. Q. Mahjoub, to Muhammad Sultan Al-Yahyai, ​​came first in Section B, and got 92.13 points.

Khalifa Al Nuaimi, CEO of Al Aryam Stud, Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee, thanked and appreciated His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his support and sponsorship of the tournament, which represents a new shift by spreading this activity in the Al Dhafra region, indicating that the stables of Al Aryam and under the directives of His Highness remained It supports the owners and educators there on an ongoing basis.

He also thanked His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continuous support for the purebred Arabian horses in all their fields, praising the relentless follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, which contributed to the distinguished championship.

Al-Nuaimi confirmed that the tournament will be part of the agenda and program of camel tournaments permanently, and pointed to the strong start of the championship, which attracted a large number of horses from various stalls in the country, indicating that the competitions will be exciting, wishing all success.