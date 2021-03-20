Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

“Al Dhafra” was awarded to Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the title of “Abu Al Abyad” for sailing bearings, which was organized by the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club today “Saturday”.

The race was held under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and in accordance with strict precautionary measures to limit the spread of the Coronavirus.

The third round of the 60-foot strong and exciting category came from start to finish, until Al Dhafra succeeded in clinching the title in his favor, and he won 240,000 dirhams as a prize money and a car.

The contestants set off at 1:15 p.m. from Abu Al-Abyad Island to the Capital Corniche, for a period of more than two and a quarter hours.

“Al-Qartasi” by Saeed Mohammed Saeed Al-Bahluli succeeded in reaping the title of the race, and getting 210 thousand dirhams and a car, while the third place went to the “swarm” of the free man Rashid Khadim Rashid Al-Muhairi, and he got two hundred thousand dirhams and a car, and the fourth place was the “brat” of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and won 145 thousand dirhams a financial prize, while the fifth place went to “Tufan” by Ahmed Ismail Ahmed Al-Marzouki, and won 140 thousand dirhams a financial prize, and the sixth “Hashim” came to Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and won Seventh, “Al-Zeer” came to Muhammad Rashid Khalifa Al-Marar and received 125 thousand dirhams for a financial prize, and eighth, “Al-Adeed” solution for Hamad Rashid Muhammad Al-Rumaithi and won 120 thousand dirhams for a financial prize, and the ninth place was for “Buraq” His Excellency Lieutenant General Musabbah Rashid Musabbah Al-Fattan, who won 115 thousand dirhams a financial prize, and the tenth “Taf” solution by Muhammad Rashid Musabbah Al-Rumaithi, and won 110 thousand dirhams a prize.

The winners were crowned Majid Ateeq Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club.

For his part, Ahmed Thani Murshid Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club, congratulated Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed on flying “Al Dhafra” the title of race, expressing his happiness with the success achieved by the race in light of the commitment of all participants to the precautionary measures taken to reduce The spread of the Corona virus, stressing that the club is always striving for more successes under the most difficult circumstances, and in a way that preserves the general safety of society and the health of everyone.