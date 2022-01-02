Ihab Al Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

More than 6 festivals in the Al Dhafra region attract thousands of lovers of originality and heritage, as well as lovers of challenge and adventure, from inside and outside the country, to transport them to a distinct atmosphere of fun and joy, and enjoy the charming nature and the various events that characterize the Al Dhafra region. Al Dhafra festivals that touch everyone’s interests include the Al Dhafra Camel Festival, the Al Dhafra Maritime Festival in the port, the Liwa Date Festival, the Maritime Commodity Festival, the Delma Heritage Festival, and the Liwa International Festival.

The festive atmosphere that pervades the Al Dhafra region thanks to the various festivals that touch the interest of the majority of lovers of heritage and originality, in addition to adventure and challenge, makes heading to the Al Dhafra region an irreplaceable option to spend times of fun and joy, where the various events and interesting programs that attract thousands from inside and outside the country And add more fun and joy to children and adults, men and women alike.

The Cultural and Heritage Events and Programs Committee has been keen to develop various programs and activities that reflect its vision of the sustainability of the national identity and Emirati heritage, through the preservation of folklore, and the encouragement of the local community to practice it in its various forms.

A group of festivals that cover most of the cities of the Al Dhafra region, and touch the interest of lovers of authenticity and preservation of customs and traditions.

Al Dhafra camels

Al Dhafra Camel Festival represents a great heritage celebration that brings together various hobbies, as the largest gathering of camels in the Middle East to compete for the different categories of Mazayna Al Dhafra, which succeeded in making the festival site in Madinat Zayed one of the largest gatherings of the Gulf for harmony between tribes and participants from different countries, visiting among themselves. The festival also witnesses many different competitions of a heritage nature, such as falconry, falconry, sour milk, greyhound racing, and other various competitions.

«Al Dhafra Maritime»

In the port city, thousands of challenge and adventure enthusiasts gather to enjoy and participate in the great Al Dhafra Marine Festival, which contributed to the preservation of heritage marine sports. Adventure enthusiasts also find their purpose in modern sports competitions that witness a great turnout from different countries of the world to participate in these exciting events.

“Liwa Wet”

As for those interested in palm cultivation and the production of the best types of dates, they have an appointment with the Liwa Date Festival, where farm owners from different emirates gather to review the best experiences in palm cultivation and produce the best types of dates with distinctive fruits by participating in various types of categories allocated by the organizing committees to spread awareness Among the participants, the festival also succeeded in attracting thousands from the rest of the Gulf region to take advantage of these distinctive experiences.

Liwa International Festival

And for young people who love the challenge, adventure and facing nature, there is a share, where the Liwa International Festival competitions are launched on the land of the Liwa region, which hosts the largest youth gathering, whether from the participants in the various festival competitions or those who are present to enjoy these events, in a charming atmosphere and stunning nature that mixes with the soft sands of Liwa in order to The challenge of one of the largest sandy hills in the world, “Mereb Hill”, in which participants compete to climb to the top of the hill, in record time, whether by cars or bicycles. The freestyle circuit is also held, and other different competitions that many young people and adventure lovers love. The committee is keen The Supreme Organizing Committee of the festival and the management of the Liwa Automobile and Bicycle Club have developed programs and competitions of the most exciting nature to be an outlet for many young people and adventure lovers, in light of various and varied procedures, ensuring the security and safety of participants, and maintaining their safety, and the festival has succeeded over the past years in attracting thousands from different countries the world to participate in these various events.