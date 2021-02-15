Dubai (Union)

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum crowned the winners of the “elite” runs, which are the strongest, and held the end of the Fazza championships season for falconry, as part of the Generations Pride Championship for Falconry “Al-Talwah” organized by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for the Revival of Heritage, in Al-Ruwaiya, and the generosity of the owners The first three races in the eight rounds in which elite falconers competed with 258 birds, the majority of which achieved the best results in 106 runs that were held during the Fazza championships season for falconry “Talwah”.

In terms of results, Al Dhafra won the first three places in the Al-Shuyoukh race, mediated by the bird “S92” with a time of 17,339 seconds, the bird “S81” with 17,342 seconds, and the third “S82” with 17,621 seconds.

“F3” won the game of Jirnas Al-Shuyoukh, with Al-Tayer “3” in 17,049 seconds, and the team won second place in “Daw” 17,051 seconds, and Al Dhafra came third in Al-Tair 85, with 17,315 seconds.

The Al Wasl team won a first free chick, with the bird “Gold” at a time of 19,631 seconds, and secondly, Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Maktoum bin Jumah Al Maktoum, with the bird “Antar” by 19,847 seconds, and in the third “F3” in the bird “H 01” at 20,355 seconds.

Rashid Ghazab won Al-Khalis in the first Shaheen Farkh run, with the bird “Ghaba” in 18,385 seconds, followed by “MRM” in the second and third places, the bird “SN9” in 18,544 seconds, and the bird “Moose” in 18,768 seconds.

Abdullah Khalfan Al-Qubaisi won the first place in the general open chick with the “difficult” bird, followed by Saif Jamal Al-Huraiz with the bird “35”, and the third Dubai team in the “Al-Aweer” bird, and Khaled Nasser Al-Hajri won the general open race, with the bird “Yas”, followed by Muhammad Khalifa Al-Mansouri in the bird “Buraq”, and thirdly, Khaled Nasser Al-Hajri with the bird “Tamam”.

Ahmed Mohammed Al-Marar won the General Chick Malak, by the bird «Suwaid», followed by Saeed bin Sheikh Mujren al-Kindi with the “The Dark” bird, and the third Sultan Rashid Al-Mansouri, and Sultan Rashid Al-Mansouri won, the General Gernas run Malak, with the bird “Gold”, followed by Hamid Muhammad Al-Tayer with the bird. The “elite”, and thirdly, Sultan Rashid Al-Mansouri, the bird “boulder”.

The Fazza championships season for falconry will be concluded by holding the second day’s rounds for the “Gulf” participants from all countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which are the classes of Gir followed, Jerry Shaheen and Shaheen, by 6 runs every day, and a total of 12 runs.