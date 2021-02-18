Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Dhafra refused the fourth loss in the Arab Gulf League this season, and imposed a tie against Sharjah 1-1, today, Thursday, at Hamdan bin Zayed Stadium in the Al Dhafra region, as part of the “17th round” of the competition, to raise its tally to 17 points, while it reached “ King »to 37 points.

Sharjah advanced through Leyton Suarez, who followed the rebound ball from Al-Senani, following Igor Kornado’s header in the 32nd minute, and the goal was the sixth for Suarez in the Sharjah shirt against Al Dhafra, and his 12th this season.

After 10 minutes, Pedro Conde managed to equalize for Al Dhafra from a penalty kick committed by Majid Sorour, which is Condi’s fifth goal in the fifth consecutive match he fought with Al Dhafra, who presented his best match tactically to maintain his historical advantage against Sharjah in 28 matches that brought them together, with a tenth tie in confrontations. The two teams in the competition, winning 10 matches against 9 victories for Sharjah, who continued to bleed points for the second match in a row after losing in the last round to Al Ain.