Saad Abdul Radi (Al Dhafra)

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center organized a symposium within the activities of the cultural program of the Al Dhafra Book Festival 2023, entitled “The relationship of Arab youth today with the linguistic heritage of the Arabic language,” in which it hosted young content creators, during which they talked about the reality of the Arabic language, and their role in promoting Arabic content on social networking sites.

The symposium was moderated by Amer Mohammed, presenter of the “In Classical” program, in which Jawaher Al Ameri, a specialist in the fields of high-energy lasers – who is classified as an Emirati thinker for the year 2023, and Ahmed Rashdan, a content creator and preparer of linguistic content for the Arab Reading Challenge in the last three seasons, and they are both members of the Arabic Language Youth Council – spoke. The first council of its kind in the world, which aims to provide linguistic work with contemporary young ideas.

Creative initiatives

Jawaher Al-Amiri spoke about her career in the Arabic language and her love for it, which began through her influence by her mother, and then she began composing Nabati and classical poetry. She said, “There is a great disconnect from the Arabic language. Because of the lack of circulation of our Arabic language, our self-expression has become less, and here our role begins in creating creative initiatives to preserve the language and deliver its message.”

Jawaher called on the youth to link his specialty to the Arabic language, and to employ his specialty in her service. She said: “I would love to link my specialty to laser in the Arabic language, and my goal is to make it the language that speaks science, such as energy and artificial intelligence, as there are Arabic synonyms for some terms. As for my field in which I work, there are no Arabic terms, and my ambition and goal is to develop Arabic terms for this field without using any non-Arabic term.”

Digital transformation

Ahmed Rashdan spoke about his relationship with the Arabic language, which began at a young age, when he witnessed the digital transformation from paper to technology, which influenced him, so he decided to transform all his talents in the language into content. Rashdan says: “The prevailing stereotype is that the Arabic language is boring and heavy, and we are in a council.” We decided to break this stereotype in the Arabic language and present it to everyone in a simple and interesting way.”

Rashdan said that he is trying to make a difference in presenting the Arabic language in a simplified way, and this is what the “Simple” program dedicated to explaining the rules of the Arabic language does, and there is a program called “Madad” that aims to create visual material that brings the younger generation closer to Arabic calligraphy, noting that “must be exploited.” Modern media gives a good space to deliver our message, and we must all work on the idea of ​​reviving Arabic content.”