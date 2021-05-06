Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

A special character and utmost importance for the Al Dhafra and Bani Yas match, in the “25th round” of the Arab Gulf League, at Hamdan Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Dhafra region, where the result plays an important role in determining the course of the championship, in light of the difference of “point” between Bani Yas “runner-up” by 50 Al-Jazeera is the “leader” with 51 points, and he faces Al-Ain today as well.

This makes the match a very special confrontation, not only for the guest who is seeking his first title in the major tournaments, but for the host, who is trying to break the “heavenly knot” who prevails in “professionalism” with 11 victories compared to 4 for “Al Faris”, especially since Al Dhafra enters the match. Without any pressure, he plays for fun only, after he is sure to remain among the “professionals”, and to break the barrier of negative results that chased him in the recent period, because he has not tasted victory since the “18th round” in which he achieved victory over Al Ain.

Bani Yas, who presents his best seasons in the history of the league ever, introduces and enters today’s match after two “disappointing” draws in the past two rounds, with Sharjah and Al-Ahly youth, to overtake 4 points that would have ensured his position at the top of the standings alone.

The match also bears a special character for the players of the two teams, specifically the attackers, the Brazilian Joao Bidor, who had previously scored against the two teams, and the Senegalese Makiti Diop, who returned to the “Knight” again, who specializes in scoring duos in the “heavenly” goal in particular, and he previously scored his net 6 times in 3 matches, with two goals in each match, made him the historical top scorer for the two teams’ confrontations in “professionalism”.

Apart from the historical superiority of the “heavenly” over “the knight”, the great pressure on the first, and the comfort with which the second plays, may play an influential role in the match. Will Al Dhafra succeed in hindering Bani Yas, or will the latter have a decisive word, and he continues his pursuit of the shield? Hoping that Al Ain will serve him in front of the island, before the last round?