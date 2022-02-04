Years ago, I visited Al Dhafra, and toured its cities, which are replete with terrain that resemble a wonderful geographical mosaic. and environmental wealth, and what makes this region unique with the most important features is the human being. It overshadowed man with intuitive visions, and saturated the earth with the sweetness of sight.

Al-Shabana, the image and the legend, and the long story of the dreams of a man from this place, in this time, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, when he stood in the desert, and glimpsed the ancient tree spreading the roots of rest on a dry barn, except from space staring at the faces of the tired And clapping the wings of the infinite void at the edges of geography, he commanded the forgiven to care for the lofty tree, to encircle its immortal root with walls of water and food, and to cover its good root with the care of caring hands.

Today, that tree stands bearing in the pages of its leaves a hundred years of history, and around it the Ghaf shrubs are steadfast planets that watch history and draw from the fragrance of the earth, and are irrigated by the arteries of water full of sweetness.

As for the qituf of Liwa, it is the castle, the candle, the star, the cloud, the tent, the blessing, and the bliss of the idea tinged with dream, the nun, and the pen.

Qatouf Liwa is a solo playing on the lute of the desert, and a unique antique chant in the aspects of the blessed land. Qatouf Liwa is the ability, lesson, tone, and Sidra standing on the ground with the energy of patience and perseverance.

Qutouf Castle is the spelling of the noble human alphabet, and it is the comma, and the hyphen between the past sentence and the present phrase.

She is erected in the opening of fragmentation, and belonging to a homeland that is still formulating its lofty plastic painting, as a solid female, vibrant in genius, penetrating into history, controlling innocence. It ceases to love, and its rain does not dry up from penetration into the furnace, and the hearth.

Al Dhafra, which is my most interesting stop, because it has left the book “Al Dhafra a Bird with Eight Wings” in the memory. Until this moment, the fascination of the heart is practiced in the eloquence of the desert in casting dream necklaces.