Abdullah Amer (clothing)

“Al-Dhabi” of Sultan Muhammad Misfer flew in Al-Qoubaa Al-Mansouri with Namus, the first round of the festival of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, camel racing and camel race, “Al-Dress – 2021”, which was launched on the floor of the dress field in the Emirate of Umm Al-Quwain.

The “antelope” was able to win the first round of Al-Haqayq, which was held over 20 laps in the evening, after finishing the 4 km race distance at a time of 5: 53: 6 minutes.

And in the second half, the appointment was with “Simhon” Lirio Saeed Ghanem Al-Mansouri, who achieved the first place and the law of the race at a time of 5: 50: 9 minutes, and the results of the rest of the winners were as follows: The third round “Damoul” by Ahmed Muhammad Al-Awadhi Al-Manhali with a time of 5: 54: 0 The fourth round is “Badran” by Saif Saeed Al Hamiri at a time of 5: 57: 0, the fifth round “Maani” by Ali Nasir Ali Saroud Al Khaili at a time of 5: 58: 5, and the sixth round “Hamloula” by Atiq Matar Al Qubaisi at a time of 5: 56: 6 .

In the seventh round, “Al-Ghazal” won by Mansour Saif Khalfan Al-Ghuwais Al-Suwaidi, with a time of 5: 57: 8, the eighth round, “Waheeb” by Abdul Rahman Mubarak Hamad Al-Nuaimi, at a time of 5: 58: 1, and the ninth round “Shakra” by Ali Rashid bin Askor Al-Alili at a time of 5 : 54: 7, the tenth term “Shaheen” by Abdullah Rashid Nasir al-Dari, with a time of 5: 54: 7, the set 11 “departure” for Falah Jalawi Sabaan al-Ajami, with a time of 5: 58: 6, the set 12 “is not” for Khadim Ali Khadim Masoud Al-Zari with timing It was 6:08:08, the 13th “youth” stage by Khamis Muhammad Salem Salem Al-Mukhaibi, with a time of 5: 51: 6, and the 14th stage of “Sarabah” by Fahd Hammoud Muhammad Al-Deri, at a time of 5: 59: 1.

The 15th stage was the share of “Al-Tawas” by Ahmad Saif Suhail Al-Deri at a time of 5: 52: 9, the 16th stage “Hamloul” by Muhammad Sultan Khanfour Al-Muhaimli with a time of 5: 54: 7, and the period 17 “and Hajjah” by Salem Abdullah printed Al-Ameri at a time of 5: 0:58, the 18th set “The Workers” by Khalil Salem Hamad Al-Bateen Al-Marri at a time of 5: 58: 7, and the 19th set “Al-Wasmiya” by Ali Hamad Ali in Al-Khayar Al-Shamsi with a time of 5: 57: 3, at a time of 5: 57: 3, and in the last round Al-Haikiq category, game 20, was the appointment with “verb” by Ahmad Muhammad in Al-Rawyah Al-Khaili to achieve first place with a time of 5: 55: 2 minutes.

All evening race winners received cash prizes worth 50 thousand dirhams, and the competitions witnessed a large participation of camel owners from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.