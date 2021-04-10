An oasis of talented people



The discovery of talented people is not an easy thing at all, but it is necessary and inevitable in light of a global pandemic that revealed that the coming wars will be on the minds, so we highlight in this page the most promising talents sponsored by the Emirates Gifted Association, so that it may help in discovering and caring for them, and providing the necessary incubators for them.

The citizen girl, Al-Dhabi Al-Muhairi (six years old), succeeded in establishing her electronic platform “Rainbow Jimny” or “Rainbow Chimney”, for books and educational games aimed at children between the ages of three and nine years, and she is competing for the title of the youngest Emirati entrepreneur, and she returned an idea. Her project, based on learning by playing, is to explain lessons in her school that integrates fun and learning together.

Al-Dhabi explained to Emirates Today that she, with the support of her parents, was able to develop her idea from a simple box containing educational games for her school friends, to a website that provides books and boxes designed on demand, noting that the project started from her love for reading, which was supported by her family. With her school, she began preparing toy and book boxes to make learning an interesting and enjoyable journey for the children.

She pointed out that the “Space Fund”, which was prepared as the first in a series of educational funds, was greatly admired among relatives and friends, which inspired her to prepare other funds, each of which draws its contents from a specific topic, such as the “traditional Emirati fund” and “the little doctor’s fund.” , Pointing out that, with the encouragement of her mother, she began to diversify the funds, after receiving encouragement and requests from her acquaintances, until the project developed into an electronic platform that offers them more than ready-made funds.

Al-Dhabi’s mother, Moza Al-Darmaki, stressed the importance of parents’ faith in the capabilities of their children, encouraging them and helping them to develop them, noting her pride in her daughter Al-Dhabi’s persistence and creativity, and her keenness to follow her idea and develop it from a simple box to an integrated platform that provides various books and funds that benefit children, pointing to She was keen to provide her with the appropriate support and means to unleash her creativity.

Al-Darmaki said, “It all started when my daughter, at the age of four and a half years, began to ask about everything and anything she saw, but then she and her father started having conversations about Earth and other planets, and then I realized that my daughter is very excited to learn more and more.”

She added: “We went to a library and chose two books about space, and I kept reading to her before bedtime every day. She began to know more and ask for more, and at a certain point I found that my daughter needs to do some activities based on what she already knows, especially since I believe that children learn better than During work ».

She indicated that she had encountered great difficulties in obtaining books that were appropriate for her child’s age, and that she met her questions and her passion for knowledge, as she traveled a distance of 200 kilometers, pointing out that her daughter always wondered why there were no books and enrichment activities in the same field, which inspired her an idea. Create a platform through which children and parents can have the opportunity to browse carefully selected children’s books, along with related activities to enrich the content of the books, and support their thinking skills.

And she continued, “In cooperation with my husband and daughter, we set out to build our” rainbow chimney “to meet this exact need, and make it suitable for parents and children to fall in love with reading and developing their book collections. We left our daughter with the task of coordinating books and nominating topics that arouse the passion of children of her age. .

