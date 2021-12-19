Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Dr. Mohamed El-Desouky, coach of the Egyptian national swimming team, confirmed that Abu Dhabi, “the pride of the Arabs”, deserved the medal for the ideal organization of the World Championships for short distances swimming “25 meters”, which is currently taking place at the “Etihad Arena” in Yas, and said: “All factors of dazzling and success have been achieved in The Abu Dhabi Championship, which raised the head of the Arabs, with the ideal organization that represented “the best compensation” for the absence of medals in the various competitions, despite the honorable level of the champions.

El-Desouki stressed that the Egyptian team’s participation in the World Swimming Championships was not for honorable representation, and he said: “We came to Abu Dhabi to compete, which was demonstrated by all the participating champions by qualifying for at least the semi-finals, while the two Youssef fought Ramadan and Farida Othman are finalists, respectively.

Youssef Ramadan, 19, finished his participation in the final of the “100 meters butterfly” race in fourth place, with 49.50 seconds, surpassing his personal record in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, during which he traveled the distance in 51.57 seconds.

The coach of the Egyptian national swimming team returned the absence of Arab swimmers from the podiums in the current world championships in Abu Dhabi 2021, to the absence of good preparation in the wake of the relatively good participation in the Tokyo Olympics 2021, which witnessed a remarkable Arab achievement by crowning the Tunisian Ahmed Ayoub Al-Hefnawi the gold medal in the 400 meters race. Freestyle, as the youngest Arab swimmer to win a gold medal in the history of the Olympics.

On the expected participation of the “Pharaohs” champions, El-Desouki explained that the focus will shift after the end of participation in the current edition of the championship in Abu Dhabi, to the 2022 World Championship in Japan, which is scheduled from May 31 to June 9 next year.

The Egyptian national swimming team’s list of participants in the world championships in Abu Dhabi included Youssef Al-Nash: 50,100,200 meters breaststroke, Marwan Al-Nashh: 200,400 and 800 meters freestyle, Mohamed Samy: 50 meters backstroke, 100 meters medley, 200 meters medley, Abdel Rahman Sameh: 50 meters butterfly and 50 meters Freestyle, Farida Othman: 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly.