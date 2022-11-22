The author of the goal that knocked out Argentina is a legend for the Saudis. At the World Cup he had already scored a goal against Egypt in 2018

Request. Wayne Rooney or Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored more goals at the World Cup? The second wins, a Saudi Arabian star with a million and a half followers, a poor half hour played against Real Madrid and two flashes in the big event. The first center against Egypt in 2018, the second today against the Argentines. Wayne, on the other hand, remained stuck at one. Better the other this time. Al-Dawsari knocked Argentina out with a Messi-like goal in front of Messi: big stop, small slalom and then a sudden flash with his right foot. After spreading out the favorites, he knelt down to pray and then smiled at the camera, before moving together with his companions.

Super goals — Al-Dawsari presented himself to the world with his lights off and his head held high, but for the Saudis he has been a legend for several years. He plays for Al Hilal with Odion Ighalo and won a couple of Asian Champions League, in 2019 and 2021. Born in 1991, 31 years old, two Saudi championships on the bulletin board, he also boasts a presence in Villarreal. In 2018 he took the field only once against the Blancos, realizing his childhood dream and contributing to a historic 2-2 draw. “I only played one game, but that experience made me better.” A winger who starts from the left and enters the centre, today he scored the most important goal of his career. With the national team 18 goals in 72 games, but none against a big team: Greece, Australia, Uzbekistan, Mali, North Korea, Lebanon, Egypt, the last high-level player in the last World Cup. From today he will change everything. See also Argentina decrees national holiday after attack on Cristina Fernández

The fine — A few pills. Three years ago, Al Hilal fined him one month’s salary. He blamed an attempt to headbutt the referee for a bad decision during the Riyadh derby against Al Nassr. Salem, born and raised in the capital, has always felt the great challenge against rivals, 9 goals in 24 games. Thirty days without pay and apologies apologies, above all because Al-Dawsari is a flag. Before his debut against Argentina he posted a couple of quite evocative photos on social media: in a couple of these he is with a couple of birds. Few words, few interviews, low profile and great technique. He has been playing for the national team for ten years and has always been a driving force. Thanks to him and to Al-Shehri, the other protagonist of the day, Saudi Arabia is dreaming. In 1994 he reached the round of 16 going out to Sweden, the best result in history then always out in the first round. On the bench is Hervé Renard, two-time African champion with Zambia and the Ivory Coast. He looks like Nikolaj Coster-Waldau from Game of Thrones, in two words Jaime Lannister. The Frenchman is not new to sporting feats. Arabia is proof of this. Al-Dawsari the hero. See also Alberto Gamero, without answers: "Today I am sincere, I do not know what is happening"

