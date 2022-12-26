Our correspondent reported that clashes broke out in the city of Raqqa, after a center of the Internal Security Forces “Asayish” of the “Self-Administration” in the city was attacked by ISIS cells.

For its part, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that two members of the “Asayish” forces were killed.

The Autonomous Administration is the civilian arm of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, which control areas in northern, northeastern and central Syria.

The observatory indicated that the “Qasd” forces announced a military alert and imposed a security cordon on the area, besieging it in search of ISIS militants.

He said that ISIS cells launched 199 attacks within the areas under the control of the “Self-Administration” since the beginning of 2022.

The new attack comes in light of the intensification of US forces’ strikes against ISIS.

The Pentagon said that its forces carried out 10 operations against the remnants of the terrorist organization in Syria.

The city of Raqqa was a center for ISIS, before the SDF, with the support of the international coalition, managed to expel the terrorist organization in October 2017.

Although the organization’s control over geographical areas in Syria practically ended in 2019, following the Battle of Al-Baghouz, the organization continued to launch attacks from time to time.