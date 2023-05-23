The agreement will provide Al Dahra Group with the exclusive possibility of purchasing fodder supplies and commodities provided by Golden Fields through contract farming agreements in Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Finland, where Al Dahra Group is committed to supporting the construction of feed processing facilities, while providing the necessary technical expertise in the areas of supply, production and sales.

The agreement will also enable the construction of a dry milling processing facility for peas and beans, which will supply Al Dahra Group with cattle feed pellets and pellets, high protein feed pellets, vegetable protein products and fibres.

Arnaud van den Bergh, CEO of Al Dahra Group, said, “This agreement with Golden Fields allows the group to purchase forage inputs such as corn, grass, alfalfa, perennial grass assemblies, and turf forage from farms throughout the Baltic region, and process them locally.” , and then exported to meet customer demand across Northern Europe, Asia, North Africa and the Middle East.

He added, “Through our partnership with Golden Fields, we open a new promising page for the future in the Baltic region, as Golden Fields’ extensive business network with prestigious agricultural cooperatives guarantees us an uninterrupted supply of forage in the long run to our customers all over the world. This enables farmers in the Baltic region to greatly expand the geographical reach of their products.”

“On the other hand, our partnership will make it easier for farmers in the Baltic region to reclaim land, diversify their crop rotations, enhance soil structure and sustainable agriculture, and enable them to exploit lands that were not suitable for growing legumes and grains,” said Van den Berg.

New factories are in the pipeline

Golden Fields, a partner of Al Dahra Group, has invested €10 million ($10.7 million) in a fiber processing facility in Juniskes, Lithuania, and €7 million ($7.53 million) in a similar plant in Lahn county, Estonia. The two cooperative societies; Lithuanian “Joniškio aruodas” and Estonian “Kevili”.

Each year, these facilities can produce and process approximately 150,000 metric tons of feed for commercial use.

“We are cooperating with experienced farmers to produce high-quality forage from Estonian and Lithuanian fields, and we also intend to establish similar production lines in Finland, Western Estonia and Latvia with an additional capacity of 250,000 metric tons,” said Mahmoud Ahmed, CEO of Golden Fields.

He added, “Thanks to our partnership with Al Dahra Group, Golden Fields will be able to accelerate the expansion of its operations and reach a production capacity of more than 400,000 metric tons in the next five years. We are also working on developing a vegetable protein production facility with a production capacity of more than 100,000 metric tons.” of feed pellets in Estonia, while evaluating the possibility of expansion with a second such facility in Lithuania in the future.

Mahmoud Ahmed also indicated that the inauguration of the new facility in Juniskes, Lithuania, will take place on May 23, where the buildings for drying, pressing and storing fibers have been completed, in addition to the completion of technological equipment in the spring of 2023.