The Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al-Dahhak stressed the danger of hydrogenated oils to public health, stressing that the National Committee for Food Safety discussed the issue of hydrogenated oils and their harms extensively, and approved their partial ban in accordance with the standard specifications set by the Ministry of Industry and Technology.

The Minister said, during the session of the Federal National Council, held this evening to discuss the topic “Government Policy on Food Safety”: “The Ministry is working to follow up on the implementation of the decision to ban the use of hydrogenated oils in food materials and industries, through the relevant regulatory authorities, and a time limit has been provided to amend it.” The conditions of food establishments to allow them to eliminate the use of hydrogenated oils in their products in accordance with standard specifications, in preparation for implementing the decision to ban their use in the country.