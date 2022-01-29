Last week, the Legislative Assembly of Alagoas received a bill to institute premium licenses for magistrates of the State Court of Justice. If approved by the deputies, the change will have an initial budgetary impact of R$ 66.6 million, according to the Court’s own estimate.

The text provides that, every three years of work, the magistrates are entitled to 60 days off, which can be divided into two periods of 30 days. Judges and judges will also be able to choose to sell the accumulated award days, as is already the case with the 60-day annual vacation.

The idea is that the change has retroactive effects, that is, it takes into account the period worked by each magistrate since their respective admission date. For the judge Pedro Augusto Mendonça de Araújo, the oldest in the court, for example, the conversion of accumulated award licenses would reach around R$ 1 million. The impact of R$ 66.6 million would be precisely with all retroactive licenses.

The project was sent by judge Klever Rego Loureiro, president of the Court of Justice of Alagoas, based on a proposal from the Alagoan Association of Magistrates (Almagis). In a message to the president of the Legislative Assembly, deputy Marcelo Victor, he says that the change will not cause ‘an increase in expenses not authorized by law, since they will be the result of the relocation of budget items’. The source of the money transferred, however, was not informed.

When justifying the need for award licenses, the judge states that they will serve to ‘value those who have a longer period of service, giving prestige to the years dedicated to judicial provision’.

The Constitution limits the public service payslip to R$ 39,300, an amount corresponding to the subsidies of the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), but magistrates receive aid that is not included in the calculation. These are indemnity amounts (such as aid for transportation, food, housing and health) and occasional benefits (such as 13th salary, reimbursement for delayed vacations and any extraordinary services provided) counted outside the ceiling, paving the way for the so-called ‘super salaries’.

The report contacted the court’s advice and awaits a response. The space is open for manifestation.

