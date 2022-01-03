Al-Burhan said in an interview with officers from the army and the Rapid Support Forces, on Monday, that “it is necessary for all Sudanese to agree on the next government, in this historical circumstance that the country is going through.”

The army chief pointed to “the necessity of working to achieve the tasks of the transitional period, which are achieving peace, extending security, addressing people’s livelihood issues and holding elections.”

Al-Burhan added that “the achievement of these goals requires the cohesion of the Sudanese people to uphold the higher interests of the nation and to stay away from narrow partisan interests,” stressing that “the armed forces are the safety valve of the nation and will remain cohesive guarding its soil and security, and will protect the democratic transition to free and fair elections that satisfy the aspirations of all Sudanese.”

And on Sunday evening, Hamdok announced his resignation from his position, 6 weeks after he was reinstated in the framework of a political agreement with the army, which he said could save the path of transition towards democracy.

Hamdok, who was unable to form a government as protests continued against the October 25 events, said that “a roundtable dialogue is needed to reach a new agreement for a political transition to democracy in Sudan.”

And he explained in a televised speech: “I decided to return to you your honesty and announce to you my resignation from the position of prime minister, allowing another of the daughters or sons of this generous country to complete the leadership of our country, and to cross it during the remainder of the transition towards a civil and democratic state.”

This announcement increases the uncertainty about the political future in Sudan, after 3 years of protests that led to the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir.

Hamdok, an economist and former UN official, became prime minister under a power-sharing deal between the military and civilians after Bashir was overthrown.

After he was ousted by the army and placed under house arrest on 25 October, he was reinstated in November.

But the agreement in which he returned to power was denounced by many in the civil coalition that had previously supported him, and among the demonstrators who continued to organize mass protests calling for the army to withdraw from political life.