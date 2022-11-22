Khartoum (Union)

Yesterday, the head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in Sudan, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, confirmed the commitment of the armed forces to refrain from participating in political action.

Al-Burhan said during his address to the closing session of the seventeenth regular meeting of the regional committee organized by the International Conference for the Great Lakes Region: “The army will leave the whole matter to the political components to reach an agreement leading to the formation of a transitional civilian government of non-partisan competencies.” The head of the Sovereignty Council stressed that the armed forces will work to protect this transition and maintain the country’s security and safety.

Sudan is close to ending a political impasse that has been going on since October 2021, after signs of a political agreement emerged between the army and the “Freedom and Change” coalition, following efforts led by the “triple mechanism” consisting of the United Nations, the African Union and the “IGAD” organization.

Al-Burhan stressed that Sudan has been playing a major and important role for the stability and security of the African continent and the region in particular, and Sudan has been accustomed to hosting refugees from conflicts from all neighboring countries and providing them with aid. The Chairman of the Sovereignty Council called for the development of mechanisms for resolving disputes between the countries of the region, declaring Sudan’s full support for efforts to return relations between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda to their normal course. Al-Burhan also appreciated the efforts made to achieve security and peace in eastern Congo and to contain all conflicts in the region.

It should be noted that despite the deployment of one of the largest United Nations peacekeeping forces, more than 120 armed groups continue to operate across large swaths of eastern Congo, including the rebels of the “March 23 Movement”, which Congo has repeatedly accused Rwanda of supporting. Kigali denies the allegations.

On July 4, al-Burhan pledged to distance the military establishment from politics, in response to the demands of civilians and the international community not to interfere with the army in politics, and to hand over power to civilians, leading to free and fair elections.

On November 17, the tripartite mechanism of the United Nations, the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) announced that understandings had been reached between the military and civilians in Sudan.