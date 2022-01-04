Al-Burhan stressed during his meeting with Chargé d’Affairs of the US Embassy in Khartoum, Brian Shawkan, that “the doors of dialogue will remain open with all political forces and the youth of the revolution, in order to agree on completing the structures of the transitional period, and walking the path of democratic transformation, leading to free and fair elections that bring a government.” An elected civilian that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

The Army Commander reiterated Sudan’s keenness to continue partnership and cooperation with the United States in various fields, in order to preserve the achievements made during the past period and build on them in the future to serve the common interests of the two countries.

Shawkan called for the need for Sudan to continue on the path of democratic transformation, to expedite the formation of the executive government and to complete the rest of the structures of the transitional authority.

Hamdok’s statements come as the Sudanese street has been raging for weeks with massive protests, denouncing the army’s interference in political life.

The political situation in Sudan deteriorated further on Sunday evening, after Abdullah Hamdok announced his resignation as prime minister, 6 weeks after he was reinstated in the framework of a political agreement with the army, which he said could save the path of transition towards democracy.

Hamdok, who was unable to form a government as protests continued against the October 25 events, said that “a roundtable dialogue is needed to reach a new agreement for a political transition to democracy in Sudan.”

And he explained in a televised speech: “I decided to return to you your honesty and announce to you my resignation from the position of prime minister, allowing another of the daughters or sons of this generous country to complete the leadership of our country, and to cross it during the remainder of the transition towards a civil and democratic state.”

This announcement increases the uncertainty about the political future in Sudan, after 3 years of protests that led to the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir.

Hamdok, an economist and former UN official, became prime minister under a power-sharing deal between the military and civilians after Bashir was overthrown.

After he was overthrown by the army and placed under house arrest on 25 October, he was reinstated in November.

But the agreement in which he returned to power was denounced by many in the civil coalition that had previously supported him, and among the demonstrators who continued to organize mass protests calling for the army to withdraw from political life.