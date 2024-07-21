Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hussein Al-Amin, said, “Today, the Iranian ambassador presented his credentials to the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, indicating that the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council welcomed the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

In a press statement, he stressed the strength of relations between Sudan and Iran. He said that the ambassador’s presentation of his credentials heralds the beginning of a new phase in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

For his part, Iranian Ambassador Hassan Shah Hosseini said that presenting his credentials comes within the framework of the common consensus between the two countries regarding the exchange of ambassadors and the promotion of bilateral relations.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council for accepting his credentials, stressing that he “will do his utmost to enhance cooperation relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Sudan.”

He said, “His country supports national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Sudan.”