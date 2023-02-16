Al-Burhan said in a speech to a popular crowd in the Zakiyab area in the Nile state, north of Khartoum, on Thursday: “If there is clear talk about integrating the Rapid Support Forces and the armed movements into the armed forces, we will proceed with the framework agreement.”

He continued, “Any words other than this will not be acceptable to us.”

The draft transitional constitution, on which the framework agreement was built, provides for the unification of the armed forces in Sudan into one professional army.

Quick support position

• In June 2021, the Vice-President of the Sovereignty Council, Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo (Hamedti), announced his refusal to integrate his forces into the armed forces, and said that any attempt to integrate the Rapid Support Forces into the army “will lead to the dismantling of the country,” as he put it.

• At that time, Hamidti indicated that the Rapid Support Forces were established according to a law approved during the era of the previous regime, and he considered that it “is not a battalion or a small company to be integrated into the army.”

• However, he later expressed his openness towards integration, and said in April 2022: “We all desire the unity of forces, but before that we need to implement the Juba Peace Agreement, which requires all parties to exchange confidence.”

The issue of integrating the armed forces into the Sudanese army and correcting the status of the Rapid Support Forces has been a matter of constant controversy since the fall of the former regime in April 2019.

Despite the great difficulties facing the security arrangements and the dangers resulting from the multiplicity of armed movements, which amount to more than 11, determining the status of the Rapid Support Forces seems more complicated, in light of the great force they possess.

Earlier, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Sudan, Volker Peretz, cut off the impossibility of achieving political and security stability without “unifying the armies” in the country.

Peretz added: “Sudan needs a strong, unified and professional army. The process of integrating all armed forces and movements into a new, more sustainable transitional period must begin. Since I arrived in Sudan at the beginning of 2021, I have repeated more than once that the country of 5, 6 or 7 One or more different armies will never be stable.”