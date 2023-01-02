The meeting was attended by Lieutenant General Ahmed Mufaddal, Director of the General Intelligence Service in Sudan.

Kamel conveyed an oral message to the Chairman of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council, from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, regarding bilateral relations, ways to support and develop them, and promote joint cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

For his part, Al-Burhan stressed the importance of the Sudanese-Egyptian relations and the necessity of strengthening and strengthening them to serve the common interests of the two brotherly peoples.