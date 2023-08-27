The sources added that Al-Burhan will meet Al-Sisi on Sunday in the new city of El Alamein.
She noted that Al-Burhan will then go to Saudi Arabia.
This is Al-Burhan’s first foreign tour since the outbreak of fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in mid-April.
The first tour outside Khartoum
- The Sudanese army chief had visited military bases near the capital, on his first tour outside Khartoum since the outbreak of the conflict with the RSF.
- On Thursday, Al-Burhan left the headquarters of the General Command of the Armed Forces, which the Rapid Support Forces say they are besieging, and he was seen in videos and photos in the city of Omdurman on the opposite side of the Nile.
- On Friday, the army circulated videos of Al-Burhan visiting an artillery base in Atbara, in the Nile River state, north of Khartoum, and the soldiers appeared carrying Al-Burhan.
- After this tour, two government sources said that Al-Burhan also plans to leave Sudan for talks in neighboring countries after visiting army bases and Port Sudan, the government’s interim seat.
