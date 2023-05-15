Today, Monday, the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, issued a decision relieving the human rights police Lieutenant General Anan Hamid Muhammad Omar from his position as Director General of the Police Forces.

The office of the Sudanese Armed Forces spokesman said, in a post on its Facebook page today, that Al-Burhan assigned the human rights police team, Khaled Hassan Mohiuddin, to carry out the duties of the director general of the police forces.