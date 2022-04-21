Asmaa Al-Hussaini (Cairo, Khartoum)

The head of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant-General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, said yesterday that the exit from the current political situation in Sudan requires national unity and agreement on a comprehensive dialogue.

This came when he met in Khartoum with the factions and parties that signed the Federal Unity Charter, and the initiative launched by the head of the “Democratic Unionist Party of origin” Muhammad Othman Al-Mirghani in Cairo last month.

Al-Burhan discussed with the factions that signed the charter the axes and visions carried by the national initiative to resolve the Sudanese crisis, expressing his hope that the initiative would contribute to strengthening the unity of the Sudanese, pushing the national dialogue agenda out of the current situation.

At the same time, Al-Burhan received a written message from Al-Mirghani regarding the latter’s initiative to resolve the political crisis and achieve comprehensive national reconciliation.

Al-Burhan, during his reception of the children of Al-Mirghani, welcomed the great roles Al-Mirghani played in the national arena, his efforts to bring the national ranks together, and his constant quest for the security and stability of Sudan.

On the other hand, Sudan handed over to the United Nations its demands regarding the missions of the UN mission “UNITAMS” in Sudan. These demands are related to supporting the transitional period and achieving peace in the country.

A statement by the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said that this came during a meeting between the Undersecretary of the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nader Yousef, and the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for Political Affairs Rose Marie DiCarlo in New York.