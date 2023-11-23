Three students from the Al-Bir Project for Memorizing the Holy Qur’an, affiliated with the Dar Al-Bir Society, won three advanced positions in the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments Award for Memorizing and Tajweing the Holy Qur’an, for the year 2023, which was recently concluded.

Participating in the annual award of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs are male and female students in Qur’an memorization centers and circles affiliated with the Authority, school students, inmates of penal and correctional institutions in the country, people of determination, and members of centers and institutions concerned with this category.

Dar Al Ber Association explained that its students who won the three advanced positions were two citizen students and one Indian student.

The CEO and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber Society, Dr. Muhammad Suhail Al Muhairi, said, “The students of the association’s Qur’anic project, from the male section, participating in the competition, and who won first places, are Abdulaziz Khalid Al Khawaja, an Emirati, who won first place in the 20-part branch, and Hammoud Nasser Al-Saadi, an Emirati, won second place in the 10-part branch, and Issa Muhammad Akram, an Indian, won second place in the five-part branch.” Al Muhairi stressed that “Dar Al Ber” attaches special and exceptional importance to memorizing the Holy Qur’an, supporting, sponsoring and qualifying memorizers and those who are about to memorize it, and honing their skills in its recitation, chanting and intonation, and in various sciences related to the Book of God, Blessed and Most High, while the association seeks to develop the sector of memorizing the Great Qur’an, By harnessing modern technologies and smart services and activating the concepts of creativity and innovation.

Al Muhairi stressed the importance of educating young people and successive generations, the people of the Emirates and those residing in its good land, on the values ​​and morals of the Qur’an, in light of its effective and fruitful role in establishing moderation, moderation and tolerance, education and behavioral correction, confronting abnormal morals, negative behaviors and social ills, and enhancing community solidarity and national cohesion. .