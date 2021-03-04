Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

Tunisian Nassif Al Bayawi, coach of Fujairah, stressed the importance of the three points against Hatta in the upcoming confrontation between the two teams, and said that the confrontation is crucial, and winning it is necessary for the team and a priority.

He added: We have closed the page of the last two losses in the league, and are ready despite the injuries that chased the team recently, as we miss the efforts of the Swedish Samuel the “scorer”, in addition to Khalil Khamis, the “leader”, with the French Rachid Aya Othman, and we hope that the “substitutes” will appear at the good level.

He said that the players are required to please their fans and return to positive results, and we hope that the luck that was absent from us in previous matches will stand with us, and on our side we will spare no way to win.