Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

Fujairah coach Nassif Al Bayawi said that a draw with Khor Fakkan is not a bad result, because the point is better than losing, especially in light of the raging struggle to stay in the Arab Gulf League.

He added: We paid all our offensive cards, in order to score, and we did not succeed and we still have a good chance, and we have two matches, and the chances are still in our hands, and there is great confidence in the players and their ability to survive.

For his part, Khorfakkan coach Caio Zanardi confirmed that the point is good, given the difficulty of the match with a team competing for survival.

He said that the “Eagles” played a good match, especially with the pressure of the matches, and the players were physically affected by the short preparation period from one match to the next.