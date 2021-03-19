Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

Fujairah coach Nassif Al-Bayawi admitted the difficulty of the confrontation against Al-Nasr on Sunday in the “22nd round” of the Arab Gulf League, due to the team’s position in the ranking, but he confirmed his confidence in all its elements, in order to get out the three points of the match.

He said, “We have five matches left, and we have a good opportunity to change the status of the” wolves “, and to restore all the injured players, and we are in full ranks for a long time, and we have full faith in our ability to win.

He added: We played good matches, and the results do not reflect the true development of the team. We lost 3 games in the last minutes, and this is a “sign” that the team is fighting in its matches, and we hope that we will have luck in the last five rounds, to achieve the desired results.